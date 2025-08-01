Lindsay Lohan reveals the real reason she left Hollywood for Dubai

Lindsay opened up how living far from the glamorous spotlight has allowed her to experience a 'normal life'. She shared how she is free from the paparazzi culture in Dubai and it allows her to feel safe.

“There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. I feel very safe,” she shared. She also pointed out the strict privacy policy in Dubai, "No, it’s not legal. You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference,” she explained, adding, “Yeah, privacy is key.”

The actress also talked about the parenting experience in different cities, “In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on,” she said. She admitted that Dubai offers more of what she needs, “I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space in Dubai I get all of those things.”