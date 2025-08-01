Celebs

Lindsay Lohan reveals the real reason she left Hollywood for Dubai

Lindsay Lohan opened up on why she has chosen to settle in Dubai over Hollywood, where she lives with her husband, Bader Shammas and their son Luai
Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan is embracing a quieter and low-key far from the spotlight of Hollywood. The actress appeared for Live with Kelly and Mark show on July 29, where the Mean Girls star opened up about her decision to move in Dubai. She has settled in Dubai with her husband Badar Shammas, and their son Luia.

Why Lindsay Lohan settled in Dubai?

Lindsay opened up how living far from the glamorous spotlight has allowed her to experience a 'normal life'. She shared how she is free from the paparazzi culture in Dubai and it allows her to feel safe.

“There’s no worry of like, I can’t go eat at this place ‘cause someone’s gonna take a picture of my son. I feel very safe,” she shared. She also pointed out the strict privacy policy in Dubai, "No, it’s not legal. You can’t even take a picture of someone else if you’re in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference,” she explained, adding, “Yeah, privacy is key.”

The actress also talked about the parenting experience in different cities, “In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on,” she said. She admitted that Dubai offers more of what she needs, “I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space in Dubai I get all of those things.”

Lindsay Lohan has been living in Dubai since 2014 and met her husband financier Bader Shammas for the first time there in 2020. The couple tied knot in 2022 and welcomed their first baby, Luai in July 2023.

