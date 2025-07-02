Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey trailer leaks online, sends fans into frenzy

According to reports, the teaser opens with a haunting ocean scene accompanied by a voiceover that sets the mythic tone of the film. The dialogue hints at the aftermath of war and the uncertainty surrounding Odysseus' fate. Lines like, “Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died…” echo the epic scale and emotional depth Nolan is aiming for.

Tom Holland appears as Telemachus, the son of Odysseus, while Jon Bernthal features in a mysterious role. A brief exchange between the two hints at a central emotional quest, with Holland’s character determined to uncover the fate of his father. Bernthal’s character reflects on the various myths surrounding Odysseus, teasing a narrative woven from legend, rumor, and memory. The teaser also provides a fleeting glimpse of Matt Damon, believed to be playing Odysseus himself, adrift at sea.