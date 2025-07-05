Metro… In Dino has a decent opening, all eyes on the weekend growth

Metro… In Dino began its theatrical journey with an opening day collection of ₹4.05 crore, falling within the predicted ₹3–4 crore range. While this is not a blockbuster start especially considering the film’s ensemble cast and production scale, it’s still a fair beginning given the current cinematic landscape.
Post-pandemic, audience behaviour has shifted dramatically, particularly when it comes to niche, urban, multiplex-driven films like this one. With OTT platforms offering a steady stream of similar content over the last few years, theatrical releases in this genre now rely heavily on strong word-of-mouth and glowing reviews to sustain momentum beyond opening day.
Thankfully, the film didn’t underperform against projections, which leaves the door open for upward growth. However, the real test begins now. For Metro… In Dino to gain traction, it needs a significant boost over the weekend ideally, a 75% to 100% jump in collections. That kind of surge would signal positive audience reception and give the film the chance to hold steady in the coming weeks. The challenge, however, is far from simple. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office, especially from big-ticket releases like Jurassic World Rebirth, F1: The Movie, and Sitaare Zameen Par—all of which are targeting a similar multiplex audience across India’s urban centres. With multiple options for moviegoers, Metro… In Dino must work harder to stand out.
The initial buzz is cautiously optimistic. Early reactions from critics and audiences suggest the film is receiving decent to favourable feedback, which could translate into stronger footfall if the trend holds through Saturday and Sunday. Ultimately, the coming weekend will determine whether Metro… In Dino finds its place as a steady performer or fades amid fierce competition. All eyes are now on the film’s next few days to see if it can build on its modest start and turn into a sleeper hit.
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.