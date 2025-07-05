Metro… In Dino has a decent opening, all eyes on the weekend growth

Post-pandemic, audience behaviour has shifted dramatically, particularly when it comes to niche, urban, multiplex-driven films like this one. With OTT platforms offering a steady stream of similar content over the last few years, theatrical releases in this genre now rely heavily on strong word-of-mouth and glowing reviews to sustain momentum beyond opening day.

Thankfully, the film didn’t underperform against projections, which leaves the door open for upward growth. However, the real test begins now. For Metro… In Dino to gain traction, it needs a significant boost over the weekend ideally, a 75% to 100% jump in collections. That kind of surge would signal positive audience reception and give the film the chance to hold steady in the coming weeks. The challenge, however, is far from simple. The film is facing stiff competition at the box office, especially from big-ticket releases like Jurassic World Rebirth, F1: The Movie, and Sitaare Zameen Par—all of which are targeting a similar multiplex audience across India’s urban centres. With multiple options for moviegoers, Metro… In Dino must work harder to stand out.

Audience response to Metro... In Dino