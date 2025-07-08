Jon M. Chu to direct Hot Wheels film for Warner bros

Acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu is gearing up to bring another childhood favorite to life, this time steering the wheel on the live-action adaptation of Hot Wheels for Warner Bros. The project marks a major collaboration between the studio and toy giant Mattel, following the phenomenal box office triumph of Barbie in 2023, which raked in over $1.4 billion globally.
While specific plot details remain under wraps, expectations are high as the iconic toy line, synonymous with speed, imagination, and nostalgia makes its cinematic debut. The screenplay is being crafted by Creed II writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, promising a blend of action, emotion, and adrenaline.
Chu, celebrated for his work on Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming two-part adaptation of the musical Wicked, will direct the film. Production duties will be handled by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot alongside Chu’s own banner, Electric Somewhere. In a statement, Chu shared his vision for the film: “Hot Wheels has never been just about fast cars, it’s about the spark of imagination, the joy of connection, and the rush of play. Translating that spirit into a cinematic adventure is a thrilling challenge. I want to honor the brand’s rich legacy while reinventing it for a whole new generation.”
Chu’s schedule continues to be packed with high-profile projects. Following the critical success of Wicked: Part One, which garnered ten Oscar nominations, he is also directing Wicked: For Good, slated for a 2025 release. In addition, he is developing an animated film based on Play-Doh and a much-anticipated biopic centered on pop icon Britney Spears. With Hot Wheels, Chu is poised to continue his streak of transforming beloved cultural properties into blockbuster experiences but this time, with high-speed stunts, heart, and a heavy dose of nostalgia.