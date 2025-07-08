Jon M. Chu to direct Hot Wheels film for Warner bros

While specific plot details remain under wraps, expectations are high as the iconic toy line, synonymous with speed, imagination, and nostalgia makes its cinematic debut. The screenplay is being crafted by Creed II writers Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, promising a blend of action, emotion, and adrenaline.

Chu, celebrated for his work on Crazy Rich Asians and the upcoming two-part adaptation of the musical Wicked, will direct the film. Production duties will be handled by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot alongside Chu’s own banner, Electric Somewhere. In a statement, Chu shared his vision for the film: “Hot Wheels has never been just about fast cars, it’s about the spark of imagination, the joy of connection, and the rush of play. Translating that spirit into a cinematic adventure is a thrilling challenge. I want to honor the brand’s rich legacy while reinventing it for a whole new generation.”