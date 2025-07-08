Madhur Bhandarkar rolls camera on his next bold drama, The Wives

The film brings together an ensemble cast featuring Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala. Shooting for the project officially begins today in Mumbai, as announced through a press release. Describing the upcoming film, Bhandarkar noted that The Wives would delve deep into the lives of women who exist behind closed doors often overlooked, yet quietly powerful.

“This film is a fearless exploration of the hidden battles, complexities, and inner strength of women whose voices are rarely given the space they deserve. With The Wives, I want to strip away the surface glamour and reveal what’s really going on beneath,” the director shared in a statement.

The film is being jointly produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures. It marks the second collaboration between Madhur Bhandarkar and producer Pranav Jain, following their partnership on the 2022 feature India Lockdown, which tackled the human impact of the pandemic.