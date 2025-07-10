Emraan Hashmi teams up again with ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ director for new project

Adding to the nostalgia, music composer Himesh Reshammiya who created the iconic soundtrack for Aashiq Banaya Aapnewi will also return to complete the trio, making this reunion a special treat for early 2000s Bollywood fans. The film is being produced by Deepak Mukut and Hunar Mukut under the Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner.

Gunmaaster G9 will showcase Emraan Hashmi in a bold new action avatar, a role described as unlike anything he has done before. According to the official press release, the film will blend stylized visuals with emotionally resonant storytelling to appeal to both mass audiences and action genre lovers. Director Aditya Dutt, known for thrillers like Table No. 21 and the Commando series, expressed excitement about reuniting with familiar collaborators. “When we made Aashiq Banaya Aapne, we were young and daring. With Gunmaaster G9, we’ve grown but retained that hunger. It feels like a full-circle moment,” Dutt shared, thanking producer Deepak Mukut for bringing the team back together.