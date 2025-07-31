Jujutsu Kaisen 2025 movie: Release date, plot, cast and more

So, what will the movie revolve around? Well, that's still a mystery. But devoted fans are guessing three major plotlines for this one: the intense Culling Game arc, Yuta Okkotsu’s solo missions, or a deep dive into Toji Fushiguro’s backstory. While it's too soon to come at conclusion as nothing is confirmed yet, any of the mentioned storylines will surely deliver action-packed storytelling and good character development.

Most importantly, the movie is canon. Which means, it will be an important part of the main plot and not just the side adventures in it. Which suggests that the event flow in the movie will have a link to the season 3 of the anime. Most likely a teaser or trailer is expected to be released by mid-2025, most probably around anime events like Anime Expo or Jump Festa.