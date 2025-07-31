Jujutsu Kaisen 2025 movie: Release date, plot, cast and more

Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen rejoice!
A brand new movie of Jujutsu Kaisen is expected to release in December 2025. While there is no announcement of official date of release yet, the buzz strongly suggests it will air by the end of the year. The animation will most probably be done by MAPPA, the studio behind the anime's first two season and also the previous movie.
So, what will the movie revolve around? Well, that's still a mystery. But devoted fans are guessing three major plotlines for this one: the intense Culling Game arc, Yuta Okkotsu’s solo missions, or a deep dive into Toji Fushiguro’s backstory. While it's too soon to come at conclusion as nothing is confirmed yet, any of the mentioned storylines will surely deliver action-packed storytelling and good character development.
Most importantly, the movie is canon. Which means, it will be an important part of the main plot and not just the side adventures in it. Which suggests that the event flow in the movie will have a link to the season 3 of the anime. Most likely a teaser or trailer is expected to be released by mid-2025, most probably around anime events like Anime Expo or Jump Festa.
This new movie comes after the release of Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death, which was a recap movie covering the Season 2 flashback arc. That movie hit theaters in Japan on May 30, 2025, and is set for an international release from July 16 at North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia.
Jujutsu Kaisen voice actor Junya Enoki had confirmed earlier at Anime Expo that season 3 is in production. He had also mentioned that the team had already started recording major battle scenes. Although, fans might have to wait till 2026 for the new season.
But in all positive note, Jujutsu Kaisen movie dropping in late 2025 is expected to be highly anticipated by fans and a major release with essential story plotline.