Asur 3 is happening! Barun Sobti says the script is ready
Barun Sobti is among the few television stars who have seamlessly transitioned into the OTT and film space, building a reputation for versatility and depth. From charming audiences in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? to delivering nuanced performances in Tu Hai Mera Sunday, Halahal, Kohrra, and the gripping thriller Asur, Sobti has consistently broken the mold. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the career-defining impact of Asur and shared an exciting update about its next chapter.
When is Asur 3 coming out?
Barun confirmed that the script for Asur Season 3 is complete, although filming hasn’t begun yet. “It will take a little while before we start shooting,” he said, reassuring fans that the highly anticipated season is on its way. The update is bound to thrill the show’s devoted following, especially after the intense cliffhanger at the end of Season 2.
Reflecting on the show's influence, Barun revealed how Asur reshaped his public image and helped him gain recognition as a serious actor. “People began seeing me differently after Asur,” he shared. He praised the quality of the show’s writing, calling it “terrific,” and admitted he was initially surprised to be offered the part. “When I first read the script, I couldn’t believe they wanted me for it. I even asked, ‘Sir, why are you taking me?’” he said with a laugh.
Humbly downplaying his casting, he joked that if someone were to debate whether he was right for the role, he might lose the argument—clarifying it was about casting, not performance. “I just got lucky,” he added.
Asur, directed by Oni Sen, has emerged as one of India’s most critically acclaimed web series, combining mythology, crime, and psychology. The show stars Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, alongside a talented ensemble cast. With Season 3 officially in development, the series promises to scale new creative heights with Barun Sobti playing a central role once again.