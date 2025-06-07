Asur 3 is happening! Barun Sobti says the script is ready

Barun confirmed that the script for Asur Season 3 is complete, although filming hasn’t begun yet. “It will take a little while before we start shooting,” he said, reassuring fans that the highly anticipated season is on its way. The update is bound to thrill the show’s devoted following, especially after the intense cliffhanger at the end of Season 2.

Reflecting on the show's influence, Barun revealed how Asur reshaped his public image and helped him gain recognition as a serious actor. “People began seeing me differently after Asur,” he shared. He praised the quality of the show’s writing, calling it “terrific,” and admitted he was initially surprised to be offered the part. “When I first read the script, I couldn’t believe they wanted me for it. I even asked, ‘Sir, why are you taking me?’” he said with a laugh.