Wonder Woman 3 officially confirmed by James Gunn

While longtime fans may be eager to see Gal Gadot return as the Amazonian warrior, her involvement in the upcoming film remains uncertain. Previous plans for Wonder Woman 3 with Gadot were halted following James Gunn and producer Peter Safran’s appointment to oversee the DC Universe. No casting has been announced for the iconic role, which leaves room for speculation about who might take on the mantle next.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding casting, he reiterated the significance of key heroes within the new DC Universe. “Characters like Superman, Batman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman are essential to our long-term vision,” he said, adding that while some of those roles are already set, others are still in early stages of development. James Gunn is not only steering DC Studios but also directing the highly anticipated Superman reboot, which stars David Corenswet in the lead.