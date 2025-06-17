Glenn Close and Billy Porter join cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Glenn Close, renowned for her iconic performance in Fatal Attraction, is set to play Drusilla Sickle, the ruthless and calculated escort assigned to guide the District 12 Tributes. Meanwhile, Billy Porter—celebrated for his standout roles in Kinky Boots and Cinderella—will take on the role of Magno Stift, Drusilla’s estranged husband and the dispassionate stylist of the Tributes.

This upcoming installment in the Hunger Games saga will once again be directed by Francis Lawrence, the filmmaker behind several previous entries in the franchise. The screenplay is penned by Billy Ray, based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling prequel novel. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20, 2026. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping expands the world of Panem and delves deeper into its twisted traditions and power structures. The addition of Close and Porter brings fresh intensity and dynamic energy to the narrative, which will explore the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.