Legendary Canadian actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in ‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Hunger Games’, passes away aged 88

Donald Sutherland, a legendary actor whose captivating performances graced films such as M*A*S*H, Klute, Ordinary People and the Hunger Games series, has passed away at the age of 88. The Canadian actor, renowned for his versatility and magnetic screen presence, passed on Thursday, as confirmed by his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland.
“With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer shared on social media. “I personally think he was one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more,” he added.
Standing tall with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes, and a mischievous smile, Donald effortlessly navigated a myriad of roles—from charming romantic leads opposite screen icons like Jane Fonda and Julie Christie to embodying enigmatic and sometimes villainous characters. His career, which began in the 1960s, saw him become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the 1970s, a status he maintained into his 80s with remarkable ease.
Donald’s knack for portraying complex characters was evident in some of his most iconic roles. As Hawkeye Pierce in M*A*S*H, he brought a cool and sardonic humour to the film. In Klute, he portrayed the calm and methodical amateur investigator John Klute, balancing Jane’s portrayal of the anxious call girl Bree Daniels. And in Nicolas Roeg’s haunting Don’t Look Now, Donald’s portrayal of the sceptical John Baxter added a profound depth to the film, as he grappled with his wife’s belief that their deceased daughter was communicating from beyond the grave.
Born on July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick, Donald's journey in entertainment began on television, guest-starring in 1960s series such as Suspense, The Avengers, Court Martial, and The Odd Man.
Over a career spanning more than 60 years and encompassing around 200 film and TV credits, Donald’s talent earned him both critical acclaim and popular adoration. His portrayal of Russian Col. Mikhail Fetisov in Citizen X won him an Emmy and a Golden Globe, and his role in Outbreak showcased his ability to shine in ensemble casts alongside stars like Dustin Hoffman and Morgan Freeman.
He leaves behind a legacy not only through his extensive body of work but also through his family. He is survived by his wife, Francine Racette, sons Kiefer, Roeg, Rossif, and Angus, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.