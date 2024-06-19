Sreeja Konidela's ex-husband Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39

Sirish Bharadwaj, the former husband of Sreeja Konidela, who is the younger sister of Telugu actor Ram Charan and the daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Sirish died due to health complications related to lung damage. Despite being admitted to the hospital, his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise.

The news of Sirish's passing was shared by actress Sri Reddy on social media. The actress posted an old picture of Sirish on her X and wrote, “Rest in peace, Sirish.”