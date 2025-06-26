Sheena Chohan shines in hindi debut as Avali Jija Bai in Sant Tukaram

Reflecting on her role, Sheena said, “Our aim is to inspire today’s generation with the authentic story of Saint Tukaram. We’re sharing the original message of God Vitthal that if your faith is heartfelt, anything is possible.” To bring authenticity to Avali Jija Bai, Sheena immersed herself in extensive preparation.

“I was determined to bring director Aditya Om’s vision of Avali to life. I hired a Marathi translator and studied 15th-century texts to understand her story. I also spent time with women from the very village where Sant Tukaram and Avali lived. Their wisdom and warmth helped me truly embody the spirit of this remarkable woman.”

Praising her performance, lead actor Subodh Bhave, who plays Sant Tukaram and is widely celebrated for his biopic roles in Marathi cinema shared, “Sheena is committed, sincere, and constantly exploring new ways to elevate her performance. Working with a co-star like her is a joy.” The film features a stellar ensemble including Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, and Shiva Suryavanshi as Mambaji. Veteran Mukesh Khanna lends his iconic voice as the narrator, offering insight and emotional weight to Tukaram’s spiritual evolution.