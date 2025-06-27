X users react to Kannappa VFX: Netizens say, 'Looks straight out of a video game'

Many viewers praised the second half of the film, noting its emotional weight, engaging background score, and performances. A popular sentiment was that the movie redeems itself post-interval. One user called the second half “pure magic,” applauding Vishnu Manchu’s emotional range and Prabhas’ screen presence, especially in intense scenes. Another echoed this, saying, “From Prabhas’ entry to the end, the movie peaks. But the first half is really bad. Overall average.” Others highlighted the climactic visuals and BGM as standout features, adding half a star just for the impact of those moments.

Still, the reception wasn’t all positive. Several users criticized the first half as dull and poorly paced. The romance subplot was described as tedious, and the film’s writing was called weak by more than one viewer. One X user remarked that trimming 30 minutes could’ve significantly improved the experience. Another described Kannappa as a “mixed bag,” pointing out positives like the soundtrack, Vishnu’s effort, and Prabhas’ episode, but citing weak cinematography, artificial CGI, and forgettable costume design as drawbacks.