Kantara Chapter 1 box office day 2: Rishab Shetty’s film roars past Rs 100 crore mark

According to reports, the film earned a phenomenal response on the opening day. On day 1, India's net collections stood at Rs 61.85 crore across languages, with Kannada contributing Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore. On Day 2 (Friday), the film earned Rs 45 crore as per early estimates. This has made the total tally at Rs 106 crore. The story which initially started off as regional has now surprised fans and the industry with its brilliance.

This film is directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. It delves into the mystical folklore and the spiritual roots which was introduced in the first film. The movie is set in the 4th century CE during the Kadamba dynasty in coastal Karnataka. The prequel explores the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual, a divine tradition that forms the cultural and emotional backbone of the story.

Netizens reviews on the film: