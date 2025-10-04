Kantara Chapter 1 box office day 2: Rishab Shetty’s film roars past Rs 100 crore mark

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 has taken the box office by storm. This film was one of the most anticipated one for this year which was released on October 2, 2025. The movie hit theaters worldwide and pan-India across five languages, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam. Within just two days of its release, the film has garnered into the 100 crore club.
According to reports, the film earned a phenomenal response on the opening day. On day 1, India's net collections stood at Rs 61.85 crore across languages, with Kannada contributing Rs 19.6 crore, Telugu Rs 13 crore, Hindi Rs 18.5 crore, Tamil Rs 5.5 crore, and Malayalam Rs 5.25 crore. On Day 2 (Friday), the film earned Rs 45 crore as per early estimates. This has made the total tally at Rs 106 crore. The story which initially started off as regional has now surprised fans and the industry with its brilliance.
This film is directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty. It delves into the mystical folklore and the spiritual roots which was introduced in the first film. The movie is set in the 4th century CE during the Kadamba dynasty in coastal Karnataka. The prequel explores the origins of the Bhuta Kola ritual, a divine tradition that forms the cultural and emotional backbone of the story.
Netizens reviews on the film:
Audience and critics have applauded the film for its brilliant visuals, gripping narrative and immersive musical background score. Performances by Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram have also received appreciation.
Rishab Shetty's salary for the film was earlier revealed will be based on the film's remuneration. The actor-director did not charge for the film. He has taken the route of profit making of the film. With Kantara Chapter 1 opening on massive number for the first two days, Rishab is sure to get his due credit.
