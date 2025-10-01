Rishab Shetty’s fees for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ finally revealed

The multi-talented actor Rishab Shetty also known as a director and writer is making headlines not just for his upcoming film Kantara Chapter 1, but also for his pay. Ahead of the film release, the details of his remuneration have come to light. The actor-director has decided not to take a set amount payment for the film.
According to a report by a media house, Rishab has decided to receive earnings based purely on how well the film performs at the box office. Also, the actor-director is said to have invested his own money into the project. The film has a reported budget of Rs 125 crore.
In a past interview with a media house, Rishab shared how he played a central part in shaping the vision of the film. "The research and planning in setting up such a story, before the year 1600, is very different. It should be realistic, cinematic and have a feel. The characters also should look like that. There is a thin line to maneuver. We were very particular about the looks, backdrop, sets, character behavior and the language. The story should have that feel and entertain at the same time," he shared.
He also reflected on the pressure of following the success of first installment, "It is motivation. We cannot work under pressure. If we take that pressure, we won't be able to make a film. We have to take pressure in a positive way. It is a responsibility. We will put more effort and hard work into bringing a good story."
Rishab also noted the involvement of his entire village, Kundapura's Kerari in Karnataka also brough a new dynamic to the film. "Everyone in my village was involved in the filmmaking process. It was like a film village, if not a film city. It felt like the whole town had become a studio," he said.
The film 'Kantara: Chapter 1' is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 2 2025.
