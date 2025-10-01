Rishab Shetty’s fees for ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ finally revealed

According to a report by a media house, Rishab has decided to receive earnings based purely on how well the film performs at the box office. Also, the actor-director is said to have invested his own money into the project. The film has a reported budget of Rs 125 crore.

In a past interview with a media house, Rishab shared how he played a central part in shaping the vision of the film. "The research and planning in setting up such a story, before the year 1600, is very different. It should be realistic, cinematic and have a feel. The characters also should look like that. There is a thin line to maneuver. We were very particular about the looks, backdrop, sets, character behavior and the language. The story should have that feel and entertain at the same time," he shared.