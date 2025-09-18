Ed Sheeran confirms collab with Karan Aujla, fans can’t keep calm

Global music fans have something interesting to look forward to now. Ed Sheeran has confirmed collaboration with Punjabi singer-rapper Karan Aujla. The English singer-songwriter revealed that the track has already been filmed in New York and is set to release in October, adding another milestone to the growing global influence of Punjabi music.
During a recent interview with a foreign leading media house Ed Sheeran revealed, “The first time I sung in Punjabi was doing Lover, Diljit was teaching, and then obviously doing it with Arijit. And I’ve just done a tune with Karan Aujla as well, where we’ve done like a little bit of that.” The collaboration has been in the works for a while, and the video has already been wrapped up. Sharing details, he revealed, “We shot the video in New York last week. It's really good. It’ll come out, I reckon, sometime in October.”
This isn’t Ed’s first tryst with Punjabi music, but he admits the experience has been both challenging and rewarding. Reflecting on the process of learning Punjabi he explained, “What I found learning the bits that I've sung in Punjabi is a kind of melodic language, and even without melody, how poetic it is. The things that you say in English when we translate it, sometimes it just doesn't feel the same. So when you sing it in Punjabi or Hindi, whatever it might be, it always sound way more beautiful.”
He also credited Karan Aujla for guiding him through the nuances of pronunciation and delivery. Ed shared, “Like with Karan, sitting with him and him being like, ‘No, you say it like this, no, you say it like this.’ And I said, be really, really brutal with me. And so we sat together and he was brutally honest and we made it work. I'm just really excited now.” For the Punjabi singer-rapper teaming up with Karan Aujla marks another chapter in Punjab music's international list.
