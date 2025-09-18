Ed Sheeran confirms collab with Karan Aujla, fans can’t keep calm

During a recent interview with a foreign leading media house Ed Sheeran revealed, “The first time I sung in Punjabi was doing Lover, Diljit was teaching, and then obviously doing it with Arijit. And I’ve just done a tune with Karan Aujla as well, where we’ve done like a little bit of that.” The collaboration has been in the works for a while, and the video has already been wrapped up. Sharing details, he revealed, “We shot the video in New York last week. It's really good. It’ll come out, I reckon, sometime in October.”

This isn’t Ed’s first tryst with Punjabi music, but he admits the experience has been both challenging and rewarding. Reflecting on the process of learning Punjabi he explained, “What I found learning the bits that I've sung in Punjabi is a kind of melodic language, and even without melody, how poetic it is. The things that you say in English when we translate it, sometimes it just doesn't feel the same. So when you sing it in Punjabi or Hindi, whatever it might be, it always sound way more beautiful.”