Firoz Nadiadwala sues Netflix for Rs 25 crore over ‘Baburao’ usage

The dispute first arose from a recent promote which featured comedian Kiku Sharda dressed as Baburao while talking with Akshay Kumar. The role of Baburao portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri franchise, has long been considered one of Bollywood’s most memorable comic characters.

According to the legal notice, Baburao is a registered trademark owned by Nadiadwala’s family. The notice alleges violations of multiple provisions like Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, Section 29 of the Trademarks Act, and Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which grants exclusive rights to publicly communicate or use a work in films.

The demands which were outlined in the notice read: immediate removal of all such content from Netflix, social media, and third-party platforms; a written undertaking that the character will not be used in the future without permission; and a formal apology within 24 hours. Additionally, the notice stipulates that the Rs 25 crore compensation must be paid within two days, failing which Nadiadwala will initiate civil and criminal proceedings.