Firoz Nadiadwala sues Netflix for Rs 25 crore over ‘Baburao’ usage

Veteran producer Firoz A. Nadiawala has reportedly taken legal action against Netflix and the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This comes just ahead of its much anticipated finale featuring Akshay Kapoor. The show has allegedly used the iconic Hera Pheri character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte without permission. The producer has now demanded Rs 25 crore in damages claiming copyright and trademark infringement.
The dispute first arose from a recent promote which featured comedian Kiku Sharda dressed as Baburao while talking with Akshay Kumar. The role of Baburao portrayed by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri franchise, has long been considered one of Bollywood’s most memorable comic characters.
According to the legal notice, Baburao is a registered trademark owned by Nadiadwala’s family. The notice alleges violations of multiple provisions like Section 51 of the Copyright Act, 1957, Section 29 of the Trademarks Act, and Section 14 of the Copyright Act, which grants exclusive rights to publicly communicate or use a work in films.
The demands which were outlined in the notice read: immediate removal of all such content from Netflix, social media, and third-party platforms; a written undertaking that the character will not be used in the future without permission; and a formal apology within 24 hours. Additionally, the notice stipulates that the Rs 25 crore compensation must be paid within two days, failing which Nadiadwala will initiate civil and criminal proceedings.
Firoz Nadiawala also emphasized with the cultural significance of the character and said in an official statement, "“Baburao is not just a character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. This legacy was built with our sweat, vision, and creativity. Paresh Rawal ji nurtured the role with his heart and soul. No one has the right to misuse it for commercial gain. Culture is not for exploitation; it is for preservation.”
Advocate Sana Raees Khan, representing Nadiadwala, has added, “The unauthorised use of my client’s iconic character is not just infringement. It is blatant theft for commercial gain. These rights have been lawfully earned and zealously protected, and will now be defended with full legal force. No one has the liberty to treat a creative legacy as a free-for-all.”