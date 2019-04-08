Justin Bieber swipes a dig at 'prince of pop' status update by Shawn Mendes

Los Angeles, April 8: Singer Justin Bieber took a dig at his fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes after the "Treat you better" hitmaker posted a magazine cover that had 'prince of pop' written on it.



Mendes has been named 'prince of pop' by the Guardian's Observer magazine. Bieber soon mocked Mendes in a comment on the Instagram post, IANS reports said.



Bieber, 25, challenged Mendes to a hockey match to fight for the title and joked that he would "have to break a few more records" before he had a shot at being named pop royalty.



The comment received thousands of likes.

