Rangoli Chandel hits back at Soni Razdan, says Mahesh Bhatt threw slippers at Kangana Ranaut

If you are active on Twitter or follow Bollywood news in the tabloids, you must be aware that Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut has been relentlessly attacking Alia Bhatt with several comments for quite some time.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan has finally broken her silence on the ongoing one-sided battle as she slammed Kangana for attacking "the daughter of the man who gave her the break."

Soni took to Twitter and wrote: “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her a break … she goes on to attack his wife and daughter. Daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abusing and hatred I wonder. Apart from character of course. Agenda ? What’s hers ?” (sic)

Soon after the tweet went viral, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel hit back at Razdan saying that it was director Anurag Basu who gave Kangana a break.

Rangoli wrote: "Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house....please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office....but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19 years old." (sic)

Earlier on Tuesday, Rangoli had attacked Soni and Alia, who are both British citizens and therefore not able to vote in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. She tweeted, “These non Indians who live off this land, using and abusing its people and its resources, lying about intolerance and spreading hatred, time to think about their agenda and not to get carried away with their provocations.”

On the other hand, Kangana earlier called Alia a mediocre actor and commented that she was producer Karan Johar's puppet. The feud reportedly began after the release of Kangana’s movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which Alia allegedly did not help promote on her personal social media.