Actress Amanda Bynes is 'doing great' since checking into Los Angeles rehab

Los Angeles: Actress Amanda Bynes is "doing great" and focusing on herself as she continues to seek treatment after checking into a rehabilitation facility in January.



"Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her well-being after graduating from FIDM (Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising) in December," Tamar Arminak, her family's attorney, told people.com.



"She's spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first," the attorney added.



The actress checked into a rehabilitation facility earlier this year after a "relapse" and is getting help and treatment from mental health professionals and addiction counsellors for drug addiction and mental health issues, a source previously said.



The source said Bynes started struggling toward the end of last year when she stepped back into the public eye and began pursuing work in Hollywood again.