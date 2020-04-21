Actor Aadarsh Balakrishna can rap and how! He recently released his homemade video which showcased his rapping skills - in Hindi, Telugu and English. The video of The Karona Rap sends out a message asking people to take up on that hobby they keep thinking about, giving that apology that they thought they should and meditating as they have always wanted to.



It is all about thriving in self-isolation and making the best of the scenario. “I have been a bit of a procrastinator myself, and I realised that something was holding me back. Although I ended up writing about the current scenario, it also stems from the fact that I needed to shake things up a little bit and start doing what I wanted to,” says the Big Boss Telugu star.



The video also has other star attractions apart from him. It features members of the Krishna family - his mom Uma, dad Balakrishna (who was also seen in Prashanti Tipirneni’s Awe), wife Gulnar, sister Apoorva, son Nirvaan and their pet dog Brandy.

Aadarsh Balakrishna

This 60-second video - full of life and peppiness - can instantly put a smile on your face, especially the bits featuring his son and his dog. However, Aadarsh says seeing his parents act out their bits were what he found absolutely adorable. “Although writing to the beat and tune given by my friend (musician Ravi Anthony) was a bit of a challenge, shooting with the entire family was a breeze,” confesses the actor who was finished with the project in ten days. He did most of the camera work too with Gulnar taking the shots in which he featured.



When we asked him if he will continue to utilise the lockdown period effectively, he says, “The plan is to create more content, hone my skills as an actor and filmmaker, and keep myself engaged creatively. I recently finished reading the book, The Art of Creative Thinking by Rod Judkins which inspired me to unleash my creative side.” As a parting note, he also urged his fans to find the inspiration that works for them, like he found too, and stay motivated.