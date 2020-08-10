Actor Ishaan Khatter has come a long way after his unconventional and impressive debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. Currently, the young actor has been making headlines for his newly released series, A Suitable Boy. After the release of the first and second episodes, Ishaan has made quite a noise in the West. The actor has often credited his mother, actor and dancer Neliima Azeem for his life experiences and journey.

Opening up about his childhood influences and how it helped him in portraying the character of Maan Kapoor, Khatter said, "I come from a family of artists. My childhood has been full of cultural arts, literature, films and music. To play the son of a minister and to understand that background was important, but what fascinated me the most was that he is not as much a result of his background as he is of his own individuality and curiosity. His actions directly affect everyone around him, but he does them because he has to follow his truth."



What's really unique about Ishaan is his effortlessness in juggling his international career along with mainstream Hindi films. However, he personally feels it is no big deal. Ishaan said, "My job is the same, to act. I have been lucky enough to have these opportunities where people can see me on different platforms. I think it is because of the diversity of my first two films that people can imagine me in different roles. I am grateful for it."

He further adds that the challenge in managing the two different worlds was more practical in terms of juggling the shooting schedules of the two projects and achieving the look for the different characters in a short span of time.

The actor will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ananya Panday and the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot— co-starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.