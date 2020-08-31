In what could well be one of the most defining commercial roles of her career, Richa Chadha headlining the biopic based on the life of South star Shakeela was easily amongst the most awaited films of the year. Helmed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film is now complete and edited. It explores the life of the controversial Shakeela, who was a massive adult star. The film also critiques the male-dominated star system of the southern industry in the 90s.

If trade buzz is anything to go by, the makers are in talks with a leading OTT platform to explore the option of a direct to net release. With the pandemic resulting in a nationwide theatre shut down, waiting for a theatrical release isn't in the best interest of the invested parties. Incidentally, Shakeela was looking at launching their theatrical trailer in March-end, while the release was slated for July

A source informs, "The film already had a digital exhibitor and thus, they are the first party to approach. The chances of theatres opening soon look bleak. Keeping that in mind, the producers have initiated discussions with OTT platforms."