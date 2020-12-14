Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the actress is currently living in isolation. On Sunday, she took to her official Instagram account to share the news with her fans and followers.



Mahira also asked netizens to recommend films which she can watch while staying in isolation during her ailment.



She wrote: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It has been rough but it will be ok soon InshAllah. Please please wear a mask and follow all other sops-- for your sake and others. Love, Mahira Khan.



P.S: prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," she added.



Commenting on Mahira's post, netizens shared prayers and thoughts for her speedy recovery.



"Sending you lots of love. Get well soonest," commented Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. "Heal soon," shared actress Tillotama Shome, among many other colleagues and well-wishers.