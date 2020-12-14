Talk about ethical fashion, and Sunny Leone is someone who has been quite vociferous about it. The actress who has been associated PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals) for the last eight years, has now taken the next step of taking up and advocating vegan fashion.

At a recent virtual interaction with PETA on vegan fashion and cruelty-free cosmetics, Sunny talked at length about changing her shopping habits. “Vegan fashion is something that I believe in. I’m trying very hard to convert everything in my closet. It is not easy but ever since I stopped eating (non-vegetarian food), I’ve actually noticed how I shop as well,” said the actress hinting at giving up leather products.

Sunny’s exclusive make-up line, Star Struck, which she launched in 2018, also boasts of being one hundred percent cruelty-free. Urging everyone to shift to a cost-efficient alternative manner of purchasing, she says, “There are so many things out there for people who are trying to be conscious about purchases. There are lots of things out there for us to choose and pick. Vegan shopping is very easy to do.”

She emphasizes that it is everyone’s duty as responsible citizens to be kind to animals and protect them. “Part of the biggest problem is ignorance and not knowing. So, we have to use our voices because animals cannot use their voices. We’ve to be the ones to use our voices to bring about a change,” says Sunny.