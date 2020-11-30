As the film industry is slowly getting back on its feet after a hiatus, many actors have already hit the ground running and have resumed their shoots. One of them is Sunny Leone. The actor-entrepreneur recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles.

As soon as she got back, Sunny was back on sets. She is currently shooting for Koka Kola, a horror-comedy where she will be seen in a completely different avatar. The actor will also be seen speaking in Bhojpuri in the film.





Sunny, who has marked her digital debut with her biography, Karenjit Kaur - The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone, will now be seen in a fictional web series for MX Player. The actress is also gearing up to begin the shoot for Season 13 of Splitsvilla, a show that has grabbed eyeballs due to Sunny's vivacious avatar as a host.

Talking about her hectic schedule, Sunny says, "I have been waiting to be on a set for the longest time. I do have a packed schedule ahead but I am not complaining. I am so excited to face the camera because that is where I truly belong. While my time in LA has been lovely as I got to spend some quality time with my family, I have been missing work. I am working on some really interesting projects which I cannot wait to share with everyone."

Seems like the next few months are extremely busy for Sunny who has a packed schedule! Known to be a thorough professional, the lockdown did not deter her from working even while she was in LA. She was busy working on her make-up line, Star Struck and also participated in a trade show in Dubai as an entrepreneur and surprised her fans through a virtual meet and greet session.