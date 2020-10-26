October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and of late, many celebrities have posted messages to raise awareness about it. Now, actress Sunny Leone too has spoken about it. She recently participated in an Instagram video featuring make-up artist Arwa Beig. The video features three cancer survivors who share their stories. Arwa is seen doing their makeover, styling them, taking them out for dinner and gifting them a vacation, therefore, helping them transform into a confident and stronger version of themselves.

Arwa thanks Sunny and her make-up brand, Starstruck, for the help and support to the initiative. Through a video call, the actress interacted with all four women and cheered them for their unflinching courage.

She said, "It is so important for you to stay so strong. My father had cancer. He did not survive but you are surviving. You are going to be happy and living and enjoying life. Arwa, you are working and I am so proud of you. You are an amazing woman and we all hope that when we have daughters, they all turn out to have a good heart just like you."

Currently in LA, the actress is prepping for her upcoming web series Koka Kola which is a horror comedy.