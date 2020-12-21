Kartik Aaryan has come on board for an interesting role in Ram Madhvani’s Dhamaka and the actor has started shooting for it.

On Monday, Kartik took to his social media to introduce his new reel-avatar. The actor shared a new picture of himself from the film, where we see him with long hair, sporting a pair of glasses on, and looking intense in a blood-soaked shirt. The actor captioned it, ‘Miliye #ArjunPathak se. #Dhamaka. @RamKMadhvani #RonnieScrewvala #amitamadhvani @RSVPMovies @OfficialRMFilms’ The actor is said to be challenging himself for this completely different role from what he has done previously. Kartik has upped his game as an artiste and is surely in the mood to surprise and amaze his fans.

Dhamaka is his first project post lockdown. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani and backed by RSVP Movies and RM Films. The actor says that it’s an interesting script and it's surely one of the most commercial films he has done to date.