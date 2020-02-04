Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS): Actress Richa Chadha, who is currently prepping for her new movie, has shared her first look from the project.



With dark kohl-rimmed eyes and a red bindi on her forehead, teaming up her look in a silk cotton sari, Richa cuts an intriguing picture.

She is also seen wearing rustic jewellery.



Reacting to her new look, Ranveer Singh commented: "Striking."



Actress Chintzy Kaur wrote: "I simply love it girl... stunningly raw."



The project is said to be a drama with a strong backdrop of a love story.



According to a source, Richa will begin shooting for the film in May.



"This is a film that only Richa can nail with finesse. It has an earthen feel to it and the looks needed to reflect the same," said a source.

"The actress came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured up this avatar. There are a few elements that are still in the works, but Richa is keen to be a part of the project because it's a role unlike she's ever done before," said the source.

"It also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain she has never tried her hand in," the source added.