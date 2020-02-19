Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS): Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani have revealed their bold avatars in a new calendar shoot.



Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has unveiled the latest edition of his celebrity calendar.



Bhumi also took to social media to post a photo in which she is seen posing in a bathtub without any clothes on. She captioned it: "July 2020 #dabbooratnanicalendar."



Kiara, on the other hand, is seen holding up a banana leaf for the shoot.

She captioned the photo, which she shared on social media: "A leaf out of #DabbooRatnaniCalendar! @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani."



Actress Sunny Leone, who posted updates on social media from the calendar's launch event, is seen sitting with her legs crossed and holding a big book with no clothes on.



Actor Vicky Kaushal too has gone shirtless for the calendar shoot. He is seen taking a dip in a pool in the photo.