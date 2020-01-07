While a lot of Bollywood celebrities have been silent about the 0ngoing protests across the country, actress Deepika Padukone opened up and shared her opinion on the issue, in an interview with a leading media organisation.

“I feel proud to see that we aren't scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future. Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see,” she reportedly said.

She also added that it is important for people to voice their opinions. She said, “I feel proud about it that people are coming out - be it on the streets or wherever they are - they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward.”

The actress is currently promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar.

On Monday night, B’Town celebs such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha were at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU. On Sunday, a masked mob had entered JNU campus in Delhi and assaulted students and teachers, leaving over 30 students injured.