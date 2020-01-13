Kingfisher has raised the heat at the start of the year and decade by launching the Kingfisher Calendar 2020.

Shot in Cape Town and the Western Cape region in South, the calendar in its 18th edition promises to take you on a visually captivating journey.

From sand dunes, blue waters to stunning rock formations in the ocean, one is certain to fall in love with the picture-perfect landscapes of South Africa.

As in each year, the calendar was shot in the hands of the maestro, a man who transformed surroundings into a work of art through his images - Atul Kasbekar.

Four of the most gorgeous faces flew to South Africa to lounge in glamorous attires, creating some iconic, jaw-dropping Kingfisher calendar images.

The faces featured in this year’s calendar are - Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz, and styled by the talented Allia Al Rufai, make-up by Kapil Bhalla, with hairstylist Marianna Mukuchyan.

Speaking on the commencement of the current edition of the calendar, Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, at United Breweries Ltd said, “The Kingfisher Calendar 2020 has been shot at the tranquil location in and around Cape Town, South Africa and as has been the case every year this year as well the Calendar will showcase the best of style and photography.”

“An epitome of unmatched glamour and panache, the Kingfisher Calendar has been a launchpad for many a talent and has given the film and fashion industry some of the biggest names over the years.”

“Every edition receives great admiration from the connoisseurs of style and photography. I am sure this year as well, the Kingfisher Calendar will be a much-coveted possession.”

READ THE COMPLETE INTERVIEWS: Indulge exclusive! Meet Aditi Arya, Aishwarya Sushmita, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz

Talking about his experience on the making of the calendar, Atul commented, “The Kingfisher Calendar has been an epitome of fashion, sensuous beauty and picture-perfect locations. In every edition, we endeavour to keep it exotic and exuberant.”

“This year, we are very excited about what we have shot around the western cape of South Africa which provided a great backdrop and a plethora of options to set a picture-perfect frame”.

Aishwarya Sushmita in KF Calendar 2020

Commenting on her experience shooting for the Kingfisher Calendar, actress and model, Aditi Arya says, “being a part off and shooting for the prestigious Kingfisher calendar has been the highlight of my past year. I have put in a lot of discipline into my fitness and training to get comfortable with the camera over the years. This shoot was my opportunity to let all that hard work show, with the best crew one could ask for”.

Aditi Arya in KF Calendar 2020

Second-time Kingfisher calendar girl, “Aishwarya Sushmita also shared her thoughts, “I have lots to thank Kingfisher for. I started my modelling journey with the prestigious 2016 Kingfisher Calendar. As someone who has grown up following the Kingfisher Calendars over the years, it was a dream come true to feature in the Calendar once again”.

Pooja Chopra in KF Calendar 2020

“It was sheer joy and gratitude when I got a call saying I was selected in the Kingfisher calendar 2020. The outcome has totally lived up to what the iconic calendar has been about- beauty, stature, class, all in one”, reminisced actress and model, Zoya Afroz.

Actress Pooja Chopra adds, “I never saw myself as a Kingfisher calendar model, as I have been refusing bikini endorsement shoots. Not because I wasn’t confident, but I wasn’t sure how the end product will look. Although here, the final outcome, the way the team made me look was AMAZING and if Kingfisher gave me a chance to shoot it all over again, I would definitely say yes!”