Hyderabad, 23 January: In the second-ever edition of the #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2020 held on 11th Jan 2020 at GMC Balayogi SATS Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad, and to be broadcast in two parts on Zee Telugu on Saturday, January 25th and Sunday, January 26, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) was presented with the ‘Twitter Star’ award.

As per Twitter’s #ThisHappened 2019 data, Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) was the most mentioned personality from the Telugu entertainment industry on the platform.

Owing to his popularity among fans on Twitter and the release of several blockbuster movies such as #Maharshi, the actor generated a large amount of conversations on the platform.

He grabbed the top spot on the list that included the likes of Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan), Allu Arjun (@alluarjun), Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajaAggarwal), Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) and others.

Mahesh’s (@urstrulyMahesh) movies #Maharshi and #SarileruNeekevvaru featured in the top five most Tweeted about hashtags of the year in the Telugu entertainment category.

He was also the only actor from the Telugu film industry to feature on the list of top 10 male entertainment handles in India.

On being named the Twitter Star of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu said, “It's great to be recognised as the Twitter Star from Tollywood and I would like to thank Zee Telugu for providing me this honour with this award.

I am grateful for the constant love and appreciation from my fans on Twitter, and hope to continue to exchange many Tweets with them in the future.”

Talking about the collaboration, Cheryl Ann-Couto, Partnerships Manager, Twitter India, said, “Telugu audiences are passionate about cinema and turn to Twitter to discuss the latest developments in the industry.

Associating with a prominent partner such as Zee Telugu has allowed us a platform to recognise these personalities who enjoy massive popularity beyond cinema halls.”

Owing to the real-time nature of the platform, fans turn to Twitter for the latest updates in the world of entertainment.

Over the years, fervent fans of the Telugu film industry have increased their participation in conversations from new movie announcements, trailer launches, to discussions on the box-office verdict of these movies.

In 2019, movies like #Saaho, #SyeRaa (SyeRaaNarsimha Reddy), #Maharshi sparked discussions on Twitter.

This year, #Saaho also became the first-ever Telugu movie to get a customised Twitter emoji.

Mahesh Babu’s (@urstrulyMahesh) #Maharshi won hearts at the box office, along with massive engagement numbers on the platform.

Given the widespread popularity of Telugu cinema on the platform, #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2020 collaborated with Twitter India, to recognise personalities that are leading regional entertainment conversations.

You can catch the rebroadcast of the #ZeeCineAwardsTelugu2020 on Zee TV Telugu on January 26 at the same time.