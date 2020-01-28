Rajinikanth reportedly suffered minor injuries during the filming of Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at the Bandipur Reserve in Karnataka. As per reports, the forest officials said the shooting has been stopped midway following the incident.

"The shooting has been called off for the day for his safety. There is no permission for shooting on January 29 with the actor," a forest official reportedly said.

Rajinikanth is the second Indian after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to feature in British adventurer Bear Grylls' series. An edition featuring Modi with Grylls was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand last year.