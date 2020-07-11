Well, there’s something brewing between Captain America star Chris Evans and Cinderella actress Lily James! Soon after they were photographed spending time with each other on July 4, they were spotted together again in London. This time, they were seen enjoying the sun and relishing ice cream as they took a leisurely stroll down the park. The Knives Out star and his rumoured date - known for playing the famous Disney princess - had their faces covered all the while given the pandemic. They reportedly also spent some time at Mark's Club in Mayfair and went to Corinthia London hotel after that. Fans have been quite excited and the internet is abuzz with them shipping the Marvel superhero and Princess Cinderella.