Earlier in the morning today, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-old reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself. His sudden demise has left everybody shocked, including the superstar Shah Rukh Khan.



Taking to social media, SRK shared a photo with the late actor and wrote, "He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!!"



He loved me so much...I will miss him so much. His energy, enthusiasm and his full happy smile. May Allah bless his soul and my condolences to his near and dear ones. This is extremely sad....and so shocking!! pic.twitter.com/skIhYEQxeO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's fans baffled; recall his words in Chhichhore



ALSO READ: 'Shocked beyond words': Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death