The sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning, left the entire film fraternity in shock.



Expressing his grief, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Shocked beyond words #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened."

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who couldn't believe the news, wrote, "I can't believe this at all... it's shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it's disheartening .#RestInPeace my friend," Nawazuddin posted.

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

Extending condolences to the family, actor Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Just heard the shocking news about Sushant. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb."

Just heard the shocking news about @itsSSR. My deepest condolences to his family. May god give them strength. I still find it hard to absorb. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 14, 2020

Raveena Tandon, who found herself speechless, wrote, "Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about #SushantSinghRajput's demise. Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant."

Extremely shocked and saddened to hear about @itsSSR #SushantSinghRajput s demise . Speechless. A tragedy. So young and so talented,he had miles to go...rest in peace dearest sushant — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 14, 2020



Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar wrote, "Stunned!! Don't have words to express. Why??!? #SushantSinghRajput"

Actor Abhishek Bachchan tweeted: "This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant."

This is just so shocking. A wonderful talent. RIP Sushant — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 14, 2020



"Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput," wrote Dulquer Salman.

Absolutely heartbroken by this news. Not someone I met or knew personally but this really hits you in the gut. So talented and so young. RIP #SushantSinghRajput — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 14, 2020

Swara Bhasker tweeted: "No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking and sad beyond words! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don't know what you were going through but I'm sorry for your suffering," she added.

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill tweeted: "Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput."

Shocked ..saddened .. not an age to go ..not a way to go .. tragic .. #ripsushantsinghrajput — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 14, 2020

"A pain in my gut as I write this, was between a fan and a friend. Such a lovely talented young man you were #sushantsinghrajput and you decided to go away so soon. condolences to the family, can’t imagine what they must be going through. can’t even begin to imagine what you must have gone through," wrote Neha Dhupia.

Ve a pain in my gutt as I write this,was between a fan and a friend.Such a lovely talented young man u were #sushantsinghrajput n u decided to go away so soon.condolences to the family,can’t imagine what they must b goin thru. can’t even begin to imagine wt u must ve gone thru pic.twitter.com/ojjcqcMs6U — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) June 14, 2020

Sadly, the news of Sushant's death comes within days after the news of his former manager Disha Salian's death. Reportedly, he was not in a good state of mind.

After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).



More reactions:

Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020

Success in 2020 will not be measured by career, wealth, education, reputation,

relationships or fame. Sucess today means simply being alive. Just being able to breathe in that greedy, dirty shit-storm out there, while still holding on to hope, that is our success. #SushantSingh — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 14, 2020

Deeply saddened. My heart goes out to Sushants family at this time. Reminiscing and cherishing every moment of our Dhoni shoot. Can’t believe this.. gone too too soon — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) June 14, 2020