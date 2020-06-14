As the reports of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide surfaced the internet, his fans went back to his last film Chhichhore. The 2019-film by Nitesh Tiwari dealt with the subject of suicide.



In the film, Sushant's on-screen character Aniruddh Pathak's son Raghav attempts to commit suicide after realising that he is unable to clear the entrance exam for IIT despite trying his best. Raghav was afraid of being called a 'loser' and disappointing people around him. The rest of the film revolves around Aniruddh convincing his son that since it is only the effort that's in our hand and not the end result, we can't be labelled as 'loser' on the basis of the end result.



Today, as the actor who himself said these powerful lines towards the end of the film is no more, his fans couldn't help but share the clipping while extending their condolences.

Best line of Chhichhore

"Your result doesn't decide whether you are a loser or not...decides you try"



Why???

#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/VzvdXVoH0Z — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) June 14, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide



ALSO READ: 'Shocked beyond words': Bollywood mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's death



ALSO READ: Disha Salian, ex-manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, jumps off from 14th floor apartment in Malad