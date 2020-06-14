Choreographer and filmmaker Remo D'souza, who knew Sushant Singh Rajput even before he entered the Bollywood, recalls him as someone who was always full of life.



Talking to the news agency, IANS, Remo who had judged Sushant about a decade ago on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, said, "Sushant was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season because he was simply the best there." He had finished second in the competition.

"I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything... I don't know the reason why he did that but taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others' lives, too -- all the people who love you," he added.



Earlier in the day, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging by a bedsheet at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police. "He has committed suicide. Mumbai Police is investigating. The police has not found any (suicide) note yet," Mumbai Police Spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok said.



