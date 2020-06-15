Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has written a blog in the memory of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday.

Stating that while what leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery, Big B questions his decision to end his life. "Why ... Why ... Why ... Why ... Sushant Singh Rajput ... why do you end your life.. your brilliant talent ... your brilliant mind ... laid to rest, without asking, seeking ... why," he begins his blog.

"His work was sheer brilliance and his mind even more... many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb... They that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning, some wondered, some quibbled.. to some it was subdued mirth... subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own... his speak was measured as was his screen presence," reads his blog.

Recalling his performance in MS Dhoni, Big B says, "I saw a complete work of his in Dhoni. The film was dressed with remarkable moments of his performance but three of the moments ever remained with me as an observer... they were done with such casual conviction that it would be difficult for an analyst of some credibility, to either notice it, or give attention to its bearing... On one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament to absolute perfection, he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times! That was the severity of his professional effort."



"When he spoke or communicated, there was something of an inner value, which had remained unsaid, yet said in its covered all ... it's a trait of excessive intelligence ... and when that takes a diversion from the highway, it invariably ends up against a road bloc -- depressive, unwanted, and in belligerent frustration .... on one of my meetings with him, I asked him how did he manage to give that iconic shot of Dhoni hitting a six winning the International tournament, to absolute perfection ... he said he saw that video of Dhoni, a hundred times ... that was the severity of his professional effort," he added.

Big B also recalled his journey from a background dancer to the lead hero, calling it inspiring. "He came from humble beginnings .. was a part of the 4rth line group dancers, that performed shows with Shiamak Davar, the ingenious talented choreographer of our times .. rising from those climes to where he was, is a story by itself. Excessiveness can often lead to extremes... What kind of a mind leads one to suicide is an eternal mystery... to end a most gainful life, is simply not permitted," he concluded his blog.



On Sunday, the 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence by his domestic help. Police confirmed that he has died by suicide.



The actor was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and was also undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months reveal that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind.



After starting his career with television, where he gave an award-winning performance in soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! (2013). The actor was last seen in Chhichhore (2019) but the one performance with which he touched millions of hearts was when he played the titular role in biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). His latest film, Dil Bechara, Hindi adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars, was slated for May 8, 2020 release and according to reports, there were talks that the movie would release online.