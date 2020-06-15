Mumbai, June 14 (IANS): Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was planning to get married in November this year, according to the late actor's cousin.

While talking to a news channel, the cousin revealed that the actor was to get married soon. Without revealing the name of the girl, he said that the family was gearing up for the wedding. They had even planned to visit Mumbai soon for the preparations.

The cousin further added that it was going to be a private wedding in Mumbai with a few family members and friends.

Unconfirmed rumours have stated that Sushant was dating actress Rhea Chakraborty, though many insist the two stars were just good friends.



The 34-year-old actor was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same.

After establishing himself on the small screen with Pavitra Rishta, he transitioned to the big screen with film Kai Po Che. He went on to do projects including Shuddh Desi Romance, the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichore, among several others.