Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his estranged wife Aaliya, seeking clarification from her for "engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation" and "slander of character".

Stating that Nawazuddin had replied to Aaliya's divorce notice (reportedly sent on May 7) on May 19, i.e. within 15 days, the notice has also asked Aaliya to refrain from making defamatory comments against the actor. It also demands her to a written clarification for her recent comments.

Aaliya had recently claimed that Nawazuddin is an uncaring father. She has also spoken about facing a financial crunch and not being able to pay her children's school fees after Nawazuddin stopped paying her the monthly allowance.

Rejecting these claims, Nawazuddin's lawyer Adnan Shaikh said, "EMI is still being paid by my client. Other children related expenses too. Divorce notice was replied to but again, she has stated the contrary in order to defame through this well thought slander campaign."

In May, Aaliya had sent the actor a legal notice demanding a divorce and maintenance from him over issues related to their married life. "I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members," Aaliya's lawyer had told a news channel.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in 2009 and have two children, Shora and Yanni.

