Looks like it has finally happened. Kareena Kapoor Khan has officially made her Instagram debut! While the actress has previously hinted at having a secret Instagram account, after her showcase as the showstopper for the Grande Finale of Lakme Fashion Week S/R ’20 she told Indulge, “I want to stay connected with my fans, I want to stay close to them because I know there are a lot of followers on my fan pages. So, let’s see…I am working on something. It won’t be too long.” (Check out that story here)

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram profile, under the name "kareenakapoorkhan" was created on Thursday, but it was still unverified then. On Friday morning, Kareena's brand new Instagram profile got the blue tick of verification, which was followed by a post from Kareena. "The cat's out of the bag. Hello, Instagram," Kareena captioned her first-ever Instagram photo, which appears to be on a promotional streak for Puma. Kareena's all-black attire in the photo are top-to-bottom assortments of Puma athleisure.

Welcome to the ‘Gram!