Mumbai, March 7 (ANI): Nick Jonas on Friday celebrated his first-ever Holi along with wife and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and other Bollywood celebrities at the Holi bash organised by Isha Ambani in Mumbai.

Jonas celebrated the festival with great fervour and later took to his social media platforms to share his experience with his fans and other celebrities.

The Sucker singer shared two pictures and one video on his social media platforms in which he could be seen covered in colours.

In one of the two pictures, Nick is seen sitting and looking in the eye of his lady love, Priyanka Chopra.

In the other picture Jonas, Priyanka and actor Katrina Kaif are seen posing for the camera and in the short selfie video, Jonas could be seen giving a glimpse of the entire party.

"My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi," he captioned the picture.

Other celebrities that attended the Holi bash are actors Vicky Kaushal, Diana Penty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi, Sonali Bendre and many more.

Nick & Priyanka celebrate Holi (All images: Instagram)

