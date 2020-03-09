Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS): Actress Lindsay Lohan has joined website Cameo, where she's charging fans $250 for personalised video messages.



The Mean Girls actress announced she'd joined the venture on March 6, saying in a clip: "Hi, everyone! I'm Lindsay Lohan and I'm so excited to be on Cameo and connect with you all!"



The 33-year-old's bio on the site says Lindsay "is now on Cameo for a limited time! Request your favourite Mean Girls line, hear some business advice or love from Lindsay!"



The actress's rate on the site is fairly low, on a par with famous peers Stormy Daniels and Blac Chyna, web reports said.



Actor and comedian Chris D'Elia has the highest celebrity fee on the website, charging $50,000 to namecheck fans, and writing in his bio: "I'd make it more but cameo (sic) doesn't allow me to do it."



Reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner is also among the top-priced tier, charging $2,500 for each clip.