Los Angeles, March 9 (IANS): Former child star Amanda Bynes has ended her relationship with Paul Michael, whom she met at rehab late last year.



The 33-year-old actress announced their engagement on Valentine's Day. Now, Michael has revealed that their romance is over, web reports said.



He confirmed the split to the media, saying: "We did... I love her though, she's my best friend."



Bynes is allegedly not coping well with the sudden break-up.



"Amanda is really upset about it and not taking it well at all," said a source to reporters.



The insider also told the gossip site that Bynes' rigid conservatorship had "driven the couple apart".



Michael realised the relationship just couldn't go forward because of the obstacles of the conservatorship and Bynes must live at a sober living facility.



Rumours emerged that the couple had split this week after the star deleted every photograph of Michael, 28, off her Instagram page.



They were last pictured out together in Los Angeles on Thursday.



On February 14 she had posted a picture of a large diamond on her left hand and written: "Engaged to the love of my life."



The former Nickelodeon star started dating Michael after meeting at an AA meeting and got engaged after just three months of dating.