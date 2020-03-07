Mumbai, March 7 (IANS): Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who currently resides in New York, spent his birthday this year with his friend, the Hollywood legend Robert De Niro.



"This is the third year in a row that we have met over lunch for my birthday, it was gracious enough for Mr De Niro to accept my lunch invitation."

"Nothing can be more magical for an actor than to be able to spend quality time on your birthday with the God of Acting," Anupam Kher shared.



The actor also posted their photo on Instagram.



Last year too, De Niro had organised a lunch for Anupam Kher on his birthday and this year too, both friends were seen dining out on the special day.



On the Bollywood front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, based on the Kashmir Genocide.

The film is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

Anupam Kher celebrates his 65th birthday (Photo: IANS)