Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS): High-octane action star Vin Diesel is aiming to conquer the pop charts by releasing his first album.



The Fast and Furious actor has previously shown off his musical skills as a performer at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards, while he also treated fans to a remix of singer Selena Gomez's collaboration with Kygo - It Ain't Me.



Diesel, 52, says he has been quietly working on his side career to break into the charts with a debut album.



Confirming the project is in development during an appearance on America's The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor said: "I gotta be honest with you..., my kids love when I sing and they love it so much - it's kind of like JRR Tolkien, he started telling his kids stories about Hobbits and next thing you know he went onto Lord of the Rings. I have a little bit of that in me!"



Diesel didn't share any details about the album's release, but he's already received the seal of approval from his three young children, who have been previewing the tunes as they're made.



"I wish I could play all the music for you," he told host James Corden.

"I'm really lucky to have some really original great music. Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house singing these songs that she hears me playing now.



"It's the most beautiful thing in the world. To be able to share that, there's nothing more beautiful than that."