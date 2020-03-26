Workout videos at home seem to be the latest obsession among Bollywood stars who are practising social distancing during the all-India lockdown. However, director and choreographer Farah Khan isn't too pleased about the primary concerns of the "privileged".

In an Instagram video that was posted on Thursday, the Om Shanti Om director made an appeal to the celebs to stop posting their workout videos in a post with the caption: "BAS KARO yeh workout videos !!" In the video she says, “Meri humble request hai saare celebrities aur stars se ki please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can’t stop then please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you,” Farah said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Several stars like Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others have been posting their workout routines at home.